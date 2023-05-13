Barnyard Fun! Antique Iron Club at Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! Antique Iron Club

Join the Oldham County History Center for the first FREE Barnyard Fun program of the season! Great hands-on history for kids of all ages, families, and homeschool groups.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
