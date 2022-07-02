Barnyard Fun: Chicken Day at Oldham County History Center!
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Barnyard Fun: Chicken Day!
Visit the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn and meet Peck the Chicken, learn about chickens and eggs, and hear the story that Peck inspired!
Free program.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor