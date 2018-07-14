Barnyard Fun!!! at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn

Colonial Toys & Games will be the second Barnyard Fun!! Program. Programs are scheduled once a month throughout the summer at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn. This free program will be held inside the barn and enable children and their parents to learn about the history of toys and make one they can take home. All materials are provided and the program will be led by Nancy and Ken Dahlgren. The Barnyard Fun programs will be held in conjunction with the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan, which is held on Saturday mornings on the La Grange Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Dahlgren Pioneer Barn contains a stone fireplace for hearth cooking, a bread oven and space for special demonstrations that will be held there throughout the year. The hearth and chimney were hand built by local stonemason Jody Edgerton. The barn is also available for rentals (receptions, showers, meetings, etc.).

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org