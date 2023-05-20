Barnyard Fun! – Hearth Cooking at Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! – Hearth Cooking

Join us for another season of Barnyard Fun in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center. Visit with Amy and Brian as they whip up something delicious in the hearth kitchen. Stop by between 10 a.m. – Noon to learn more about hearth cooking. Free to the public.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

