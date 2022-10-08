Barnyard Fun: Heritage Skills Day

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Join us for Barnyard Fun: Heritage Skills Day at the Oldham County History Center, a free program. Check out hearth cooking, spinning, corn grinding, friendly sheep, vintage tractors and more!

For more information call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
