Barnyard Fun: Marquis de Lafayette Day

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Visit the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn for this free program celebrating the Marquis de Lafayette, whose home La Grange is named for, and enjoy all things French Culture!

