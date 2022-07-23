Barnyard Fun: Marquis de Lafayette Day
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Barnyard Fun: Marquis de Lafayette Day
FREE
Visit the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn for this free program celebrating the Marquis de Lafayette, whose home La Grange is named for, and enjoy all things French Culture!
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor