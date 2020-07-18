Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Join the Oldham County History Center for Barnyard Fun and discover how people of the past worked the land through fun hands-on activities at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn. Don't miss this morning of family fun! Admission is free.
For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family