Barrel Head Painting Class at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Barrel Head Painting Class at Wilderness Trail Distillery

 Wilderness Trail Distillery's Bourbon Barrel Painting Class is set for Jan. 12.

Kate Goode of Deco Art will teach class participants to paint the state of Kentucky on the barrel head and personalize it with their family name or other details. For artists whose skill level is advanced, they can paint their own design on the barrel head.

All the materials are provided and enjoy Wilderness Trail Distillery refreshments while you paint.

The class is 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 in the distillery's Visitor's Center at 4095 Lebanon Road. Since it's January, there is a snow date of Jan. 19.The class will cost $85 and is limited to 15 people.

For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Info

View Map

Visit Event Website

859-402-8707

