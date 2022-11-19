Barren County Homemaker Christmas Bazaar

Barren County Extension Office 1463 West Main, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Homemaker’s Christmas Bazaar with Baked Goods, Specialty Gifts, Stocking Stuffers. Funds benefit local non profits in this area.

Come and shop for the whole family!

For more information call 270.670.6395. 

Charity & Fundraisers, Vacation & Holiday
2706706395
