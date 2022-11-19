Barren County Homemaker Christmas Bazaar
Homemaker Christmas Bazaar
Homemaker’s Christmas Bazaar with Baked Goods, Specialty Gifts, Stocking Stuffers. Funds benefit local non profits in this area.
Come and shop for the whole family!
For more information call 270.670.6395.
Barren County Extension Office 1463 West Main, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Charity & Fundraisers, Vacation & Holiday