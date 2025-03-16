× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop

Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop

$50 – $60 per person.

Just in time for American Chocolate Week (like we need an excuse!), join Jennifer Simpson, founder and creative mastermind behind the ever-decadent Oldham County Small Batch Chocolate. You’ll learn as Jennifer demonstrates her chocolate-making process and then each participant will get to hand dip spring-themed treats to enjoy at home. Plus, you’ll have a chance to purchase from a variety of chocolates Jennifer makes in her shop!

Workshop is suitable for ages 10 and older. Due to space restraints, each participant will be required to purchase a ticket.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org