Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop

$50 – $60 per person.

Just in time for American Chocolate Week (like we need an excuse!), join Jennifer Simpson, founder and creative mastermind behind the ever-decadent Oldham County Small Batch Chocolate. You’ll learn as Jennifer demonstrates her chocolate-making process and then each participant will get to hand dip spring-themed treats to enjoy at home. Plus, you’ll have a chance to purchase from a variety of chocolates Jennifer makes in her shop!

Workshop is suitable for ages 10 and older. Due to space restraints, each participant will be required to purchase a ticket.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Food & Drink, Parents, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop - 2025-03-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop - 2025-03-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop - 2025-03-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Basics of Chocolate Making – In-Person Workshop - 2025-03-16 14:00:00 ical