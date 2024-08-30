Basil Hayden Summer Concert Series
James B. Beam Distilling Co. 568 Happy Hollow Road, Clermont, Kentucky 40110
The James B. Beam Distilling Co.
The James B. Beam Distilling Co. presents The Basil Hayden Summer Concert Series a collection of intimate after-hours concerts designed to soundtrack your perfect summer evening.
The Basil Hayden Summer Concert series will feature a lineup of talented artists, bringing their unique sounds to create an unforgettable atmosphere with Basil Hayden cocktails and Kentucky-inspired fare available for purchase through the Kitchen Table.
Dates and acts below:
• August 30th – Turner Hutchens Band
• September 6th – Old Lou Ragtime Band
• September 27th – Carl Stuck
• October 4th – TBD
• October 25th – TBD
Soak in the good vibes, sip on a Basil Hayden cocktail, and enjoy Kentucky-inspired fare from the Kitchen Table all summer long at the Golden Hour Summer Series.
Time: 4:00-6:30pm
Price: ADMISSION IS FREE - Basil Hayden® cocktails and Kentucky-inspired fare available for purchase through the Kitchen Table.
Age: 21+
Drink Smart®
For more information visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=basil-hayden-summer-concert-series-clermont