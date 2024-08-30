× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Basil Hayden Summer Concert Series

Basil Hayden Summer Concert Series

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. presents The Basil Hayden Summer Concert Series a collection of intimate after-hours concerts designed to soundtrack your perfect summer evening.

The Basil Hayden Summer Concert series will feature a lineup of talented artists, bringing their unique sounds to create an unforgettable atmosphere with Basil Hayden cocktails and Kentucky-inspired fare available for purchase through the Kitchen Table.

Dates and acts below:

• August 30th – Turner Hutchens Band

• September 6th – Old Lou Ragtime Band

• September 27th – Carl Stuck

• October 4th – TBD

• October 25th – TBD

Soak in the good vibes, sip on a Basil Hayden cocktail, and enjoy Kentucky-inspired fare from the Kitchen Table all summer long at the Golden Hour Summer Series.

Time: 4:00-6:30pm

Price: ADMISSION IS FREE - Basil Hayden® cocktails and Kentucky-inspired fare available for purchase through the Kitchen Table.

Age: 21+

For more information visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=basil-hayden-summer-concert-series-clermont