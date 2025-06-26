× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Basketball, Bourbon & EthanAlmighty at Frazier Museum

We’re serving up basketball, Bourbon, and EthanAlmighty—plus a whole lot of heart. No one had as much heart as Russ Smith, a.k.a. “Russdiculous,” playing for the University of Louisville Cardinals. And if you’ve heard EthanAlmighty’s rescue story, from near death to champion, then you know he’s all heart, too—and so is his forever companion, Jeff Callaway. Their teamwork made animal torture a felony in Kentucky. Now, Russ, Ethan, and Jeff have formed a dream team, with Russ’s Bourbon label, Mr. & Mrs., debuting Ethan’s Batch to toast a little kindness and raise funds for Ethan’s 501c3. Join us as we celebrate a night of champions—great stories, great Bourbon, and a great cause!

The program includes: tastings of three Bourbons, including Ethan’s Batch; a special unveiling in the Frazier’s Cool Kentucky exhibition; and other special guests.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Basketball, Bourbon & EthanAlmighty

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Gallery Access (First Floor): 6–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $39

Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org.