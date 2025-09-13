Basketball Skills Camp with Jaiveon Eaves

Join former Murray State standout Javieon Eaves for an intense, high-energy basketball skills camp designed to sharpen your fundamentals, boost your basketball IQ, and give you the tools to succeed at the next level. Whether you’re a rising star or just starting out, this camp is tailored to help you grow as a player and as a competitor.

Dates: September 13–14

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ages: 3rd – 8th Grade

Location: Kentucky Sports Factory

$75 Per Child

Sharpen your skills, improve your game, and train with one of the best!

Register Here: https://bondsports.co/activity/programs/CO_ED-youth-BASKETBALL/10314/season/Skills%20Camp/83893?fbclid=IwY2xjawMdXb5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFubWVmOWI2RFQybmtQSjIyAR4wSV0l5iZaOGnRCf60EaRyzmpmE1yFxLwIvYKBtNoRfbqmRdakUvjhgtM8TA_aem_VLQaRdq1NllPQBovHsDyew

For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

