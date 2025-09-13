Basketball Skills Camp with Jaiveon Eaves
to
Kentucky Sports Factory 839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kentucky Sports Factory
Skill Camp Graphic
Basketball Skills Camp with Jaiveon Eaves
Join former Murray State standout Javieon Eaves for an intense, high-energy basketball skills camp designed to sharpen your fundamentals, boost your basketball IQ, and give you the tools to succeed at the next level. Whether you’re a rising star or just starting out, this camp is tailored to help you grow as a player and as a competitor.
Dates: September 13–14
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Ages: 3rd – 8th Grade
Location: Kentucky Sports Factory
$75 Per Child
Sharpen your skills, improve your game, and train with one of the best!
Register Here: https://bondsports.co/activity/programs/CO_ED-youth-BASKETBALL/10314/season/Skills%20Camp/83893?fbclid=IwY2xjawMdXb5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFubWVmOWI2RFQybmtQSjIyAR4wSV0l5iZaOGnRCf60EaRyzmpmE1yFxLwIvYKBtNoRfbqmRdakUvjhgtM8TA_aem_VLQaRdq1NllPQBovHsDyew
For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com