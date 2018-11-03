Bass Fishing Techniques

Bluegrass Community & Technical College-Leestown Campus 164 Opportunity Way , Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Bass Fishing Techniques

Bassmaster Elite Series Anglers David Mullins, John Murray and David Walker will cover a range of tips and techniques with a heavy focus on the newest in bait rigs and electronics. Classes are designed to help anglers of all skills levels learn how to catch bass year-round so come join us and learn from the best of the best!

The $99 fee includes instruction, a tackle pack of baits, and lunch from Blue Door Smokehouse.

For more information call (859) 246-6666 or visit ws.kctcs.edu/bluegrass/category/category.aspx

Bluegrass Community & Technical College-Leestown Campus 164 Opportunity Way , Lexington, Kentucky 40505
