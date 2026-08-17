Basso Vox at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Glema Mahr Center
2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 6
Basso Vox
Basso Vox is a boundary-pushing duo that reimagines the roles and expressive possibilities of the double bass and bassoon in chamber music. Comprising two trailblazing soloists—double bassist Nina Bernat and bassoonist Eleni Katz—the duo brings a distinctly vocal approach to their transcriptions and original repertoire, highlighting the often-overlooked singing qualities of their instruments. In Latin, Basso Vox translates to “Bass Voice.”
Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) Free
For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com