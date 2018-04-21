Bath County Farmer's Market Opening Day

Opening Day for the 2018 Bath County Farmer’s Market is April 21st. The Farmer’s Market opens at 8 AM every Saturday.

Local farmers and crafters will have their homegrown & handmade products for sale.

Spring items include bedding plants, baked goods, soap, home décor and jewelry.

The Bath County Farmer’s Market runs through Christmas and is located at 2914 East Highway 60 in Owingsville, Kentucky, right off the 123 exit of I-64.

For more information visit Bath County KY Farmers Market on Facebook.