Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day

to

Bath County Farmer's Market 2914 East Highway 60, Owingsville, Kentucky 40360

Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day

Shop for your sweetheart at the Bath County Farmers Market. Opening day will be Saturday, Feb. 8th. The market will have a variety of handmade and home baked products that will make great Valentine's Day gifts. While you are there, warm up with free soup. The Market will be open every Saturday from 9-1.

For more information visit Bath County KY Farmers Market on Facebook

Info

Bath County Farmer's Market 2914 East Highway 60, Owingsville, Kentucky 40360
Crafts
to
Google Calendar - Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day - 2025-02-08 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day - 2025-02-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day - 2025-02-08 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day - 2025-02-08 09:00:00 ical