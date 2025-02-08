Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day
Bath County Farmer's Market 2914 East Highway 60, Owingsville, Kentucky 40360
Opening Day
Bath County Farmers Market Opening Day
Shop for your sweetheart at the Bath County Farmers Market. Opening day will be Saturday, Feb. 8th. The market will have a variety of handmade and home baked products that will make great Valentine's Day gifts. While you are there, warm up with free soup. The Market will be open every Saturday from 9-1.
For more information visit Bath County KY Farmers Market on Facebook
