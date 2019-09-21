Batter Up! Baseball Fun!

It’s become known as “America’s national pastime.” As one of the most popular sports in the world, baseball is an iconic game that captures the imaginations of any age. It unites people from many diverse backgrounds across the world and can hold a crowd spellbound for hours. In a bygone era, baseball was probably one of the few things that almost every American knew something about. People could discuss it with their friends, neighbors, coworkers and family members-it brought people from all walks of life together. Batter Up! Baseball Fun! will be the theme of the next Barnyard Fun!! program on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. – Noon, with crafts and activities revolving around baseball.

As early as the 1860s, baseball was being described as America's “national pastime.” In a sport with such a long history, there were many notable moments along the way. The first World Series was played between Pittsburgh and Boston in 1903 and was a nine-game series, with Boston wining the series 5-3. In 1927 Babe Ruth (playing for the New York Yankees) was known as the Home Run King with 60 home runs, and he earned the title Sultan of Swat because of his powerful and effective swing. Even earlier than that, in the 1919 season, Babe Ruth had scored his first Major League home run record when he had 29 homeruns while with the Boston Red Sox. The first U.S. president to throw the ceremonial first ball was William Howard Taft (a former semi-pro baseball player) on April 14, 1910. After that if became customary for American presidents (with the exception of Jimmy Carter) to throw out the first ball on Opening Day. Jackie Robinson became the first African-American baseball player in Major League history, debuting on April 15, 1947 at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York. And as any avid fan knows, Yogi Berra said it best. An 18-time All-Star and winner of 10 World Series championships, the Yankees legend said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

These free, family oriented Barnyard Fun programs are offered at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center once a month through September. Participants may arrive any time between 10 a.m. – Noon, as the program is ongoing. All materials are provided and the programs will be led by Nancy and Ken Dahlgren. The barn is located at the rear of the History Center campus, 106 N. Second Ave. The Barnyard Fun!! programs will be held in conjunction with the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan, which is held on Saturday mornings on the La Grange Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org