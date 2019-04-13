Battle of Augusta Walking Tour

Come & Visit our scenic Ohio River town & Enjoy a Day of American Civil War activities. Start with a walking tour of Augusta's Civil War Story, then enjoy a craft show with a focus on items one may find during the Civil War period, then take in Civil War music by Harry Pedigo. Jonathan Bressler Camp of the SCV will be set up with period dress, tents and a civil war surgeon display. For your relaxing time in the Historic Augusta, relax with Food & Spirits at one of the Local Restaurants & Baker-Bird Winery. Take a 10 min drive to Asbury Meadow B&B to tour the 1855 home & learn about 'Hair Work Art' during the Civil War. Host will be dressed in the period clothing & Gift Shop will be available. Visit the Rosemary Clooney Musem, Rotary Railroad Welcome Center, 1811 Jail & much more. Shops will be opening all day. Come & Experience a Visit in Augusta KY.

For more information call (606) 756-2183