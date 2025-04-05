× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Battle Frankfort: A Civil War "Staff Ride" of Kentucky's Capitol

Battle Frankfort: A Civil War "Staff Ride" of Kentucky's Capitol

Take a deep dive into Frankfort’s Civil War history. Hosted by Kentucky Historical Society historians, this all-day tour will cover multiple sites, including the Old State Capitol, the old State Arsenal, Fort Hill, and the Frankfort Cemetery.

Learn about Kentucky’s response to the secession crisis and political decisions made by state leaders, the various military actions around Frankfort, and how the conflict came to be remembered afterward. Special attention will be given to analyzing and understanding the Confederate attack on the city in June 1864 and its successful defense by local militia.

Logistics:

Attendees are responsible for their own transportation. Parking is available at the History Center. The Old State Capitol and the Kentucky State Arsenal are within walking distance of the History Center. It is a short drive from downtown Frankfort to Fort Hill and the Frankfort Cemetery.

Lunch between the morning and afternoon sessions will be on your own, with many options available in or near downtown Frankfort.

This is a rain-or-shine tour, and please wear comfortable walking shoes. A schedule for the day will be sent before the event.

Tour will begin at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events