Battle in the Saddle Celebrity Team Penning Event

On Friday, September 29, 2017, the Covered Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park will open its doors to the public for this raucously fun team penning event. The 2017 Battle in the Saddle will include for our sponsors and their guests a cocktail hour and catered dinner, VIP tickets to watch the fun, and even the opportunity to cheer on your own hand-picked team of competitors. Supporting your favorite team through the Calcutta auction before the competition will add to the excitement of the evening, along with the highly anticipated after party!

The Battle in the Saddle will also include a “Farm Team Challenge,” a friendly competition between participating riders representing area horse farms. In addition to the special grand prize awarded to the overall winning team members during the competition, a special horse farm challenge award will be made to the horse-farm team with the best time of the night.

General Admission $10 at the door

Kids under 12 get in free (with purchase of adult ticket)

VIP Dinner tickets $100/person

For more information visit khpfoundation.org