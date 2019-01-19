Battle of Mill Springs 157th Anniversary Observance

157th Anniversary Observance of the Battle of Mill Springs

The service will commemorate the first Union victory of the Western Theater with musket fire echoing the sounds from 157 years ago. There will be a short ceremony 1:00pm at Zollicoffer Park followed by a chili meal and warming refreshments at the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center and Museum.

Admission to the museum will be FREE!

– Zollicoffer Park and Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center, Hwy 80 Nancy, KY, 1pm.

For more information call (606) 636-4045 or visit millsprings.net