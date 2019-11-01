Battle of Mill Springs-The Last Hurrah-National Reenactment

– Mill Springs Battlefield Museum/Visitor Center/Zollicoffer Park, 2080 W. Hwy 80, Nancy, KY.

This may be the last large-scale reenactment on the Mill Springs Battlefield. There will be daily battles/skirmishes, Civil War encampments, Sutler area, food from the 1860's, an 1860's style Evening Ball on Saturday, Civil War era music and much more. Military Commands to be coordinated by - Federal Commander: Bob Van of the Cumberland Guard and the Confederate Commander: Brian Mercke of the TN Valley Battalion.

For more information and to purchase tickets call 606-636-4045 or visit millsprings2019.com