Battle of Sacramento

Engage with the soldiers and their families. Learn how they lived, how they cooked their meals and even how they did laundry. See them perform military maneuvers, meet the blacksmith & the rope maker and enjoy your first taste of sarsaparilla and kettle corn. Meet President Lincoln, General Robert E. Lee, Frederick Douglas and others! Such a worthwhile educational interactive event you do NOT want to miss!

Check website for full list of scheduled activities.

For more information call (270) 792-5300 or visit battleofsac.com