Battle of Sacramento

to Google Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00

Sacramento Battlefield 675 Main St, Sacramento, Kentucky 42372

Battle of Sacramento

Engage with the soldiers and their families. Learn how they lived, how they cooked their meals and even how they did laundry. See them perform military maneuvers, meet the blacksmith & the rope maker and enjoy your first taste of sarsaparilla and kettle corn. Meet President Lincoln, General Robert E. Lee, Frederick Douglas and others! Such a worthwhile educational interactive event you do NOT want to miss!

Check website for full list of scheduled activities.

For more information call  (270) 792-5300  or visit battleofsac.com

Info
Sacramento Battlefield 675 Main St, Sacramento, Kentucky 42372 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Battle of Sacramento - 2018-05-18 00:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Submit Yours