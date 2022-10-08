Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration

Downtown Perryville Perryville, Kentucky 40468

The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Perryville is coming up in October and there will be several events happening at Perryville Battlefield State Park, as well as the downtown area of nearby Perryville.

The battlefield events will take place Oct. 8-9 and are open to civilian and military participants. There will be camps you can visit to watch soldiers performing daily activities, as well as interactive programs, performances, the battle reenactment and more.

A couple of miles away in Perryville you will find the 160th Perryville Battle Commemoration Festival on Oct. 7 and 8. They will have food, vendors, music and more.

For more details about the battlefield events, go to perryvillebattlefield.org/html/commemoration_2022.html

For more details about the events in downtown Perryville, go to downtownperryville.com/

Info

Downtown Perryville Perryville, Kentucky 40468
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration - 2022-10-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration - 2022-10-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration - 2022-10-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration - 2022-10-08 00:00:00 ical