Battle of Perryville Commemoration Celebration

The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Perryville is coming up in October and there will be several events happening at Perryville Battlefield State Park, as well as the downtown area of nearby Perryville.

The battlefield events will take place Oct. 8-9 and are open to civilian and military participants. There will be camps you can visit to watch soldiers performing daily activities, as well as interactive programs, performances, the battle reenactment and more.

A couple of miles away in Perryville you will find the 160th Perryville Battle Commemoration Festival on Oct. 7 and 8. They will have food, vendors, music and more.

For more details about the battlefield events, go to perryvillebattlefield.org/html/commemoration_2022.html

For more details about the events in downtown Perryville, go to downtownperryville.com/