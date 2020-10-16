× Expand Sheila Rush Members of the 9th KY during drill.

Battle of Tompkinsville Reenactment

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Hosted by the 9th KY US INF (RG) based at Stone's River National Battlefield, this first time reenactment of the Battle of Tompkinsville promises to be quite an event! In fact, with commitments by both artillery and cavalry units it will be larger than the actual battle was! And of course, Old Mulkey will be joining in the fun. Look for us at the event headquarters, as well as, Saturday night at the Blue and Gray Ball!

Friday is school day. Saturday and Sunday are open to the public. All school groups should register to attend.

Due to the nature of this event it will be held at "Harlan House" on Capp Harlan Road, Tompkinsville.

Vendors and reenactors please visit park website for additional registration information.

$5.00 admission on Saturday and Sunday.

Times vary!

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site