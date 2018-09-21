Battles of Lawrenceburg and Dogwalk Reeneactment

​2018 Lawrenceburg/Dog Walk Reenactment Spectator's Schedule

Friday, 21st September 2018

8:00 am- 3:00 pm .……… School Day Activities

Saturday - 22nd September 2018

9:00 AM …………… Camps open to the public. Tour the camps to learn about camp life during the civil war

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM …………… Individual company/battery drills.

1:30 PM …………… Camps close to public

2:00 PM …………… Battle of Lawrenceburg

3:00 PM …………… Camps reopen to the public

5:00 PM …………… Camps close to the public

DUSK ……...……… Artillery night firing demonstration. (tentative)

Sunday, 23rd September 2018

9:00 AM …………… Camps open to the public. Tour the camps to learn about camp life during the civil war

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM …………… Individual company/battery drills.

1:30 PM …………… Camps close to public

2:00 PM ………….… Battle of Dogwalk

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit battlesoflawrenceburganddogwalk.weebly.com