Battles of Lawrenceburg and Dogwalk Reeneactment
2018 Lawrenceburg/Dog Walk Reenactment Spectator's Schedule
Friday, 21st September 2018
8:00 am- 3:00 pm .……… School Day Activities
Saturday - 22nd September 2018
9:00 AM …………… Camps open to the public. Tour the camps to learn about camp life during the civil war
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM …………… Individual company/battery drills.
1:30 PM …………… Camps close to public
2:00 PM …………… Battle of Lawrenceburg
3:00 PM …………… Camps reopen to the public
5:00 PM …………… Camps close to the public
DUSK ……...……… Artillery night firing demonstration. (tentative)
Sunday, 23rd September 2018
9:00 AM …………… Camps open to the public. Tour the camps to learn about camp life during the civil war
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM …………… Individual company/battery drills.
1:30 PM …………… Camps close to public
2:00 PM ………….… Battle of Dogwalk
For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit battlesoflawrenceburganddogwalk.weebly.com