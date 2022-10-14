Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center

to

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047

Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Visit Second Chances Wildlife Center for a special Halloween edition of our "Batty About Bats" educational program. Meet real bats (both our local bats and tropical fruit bats) and learn about why this fascinating animal isn't spooky - they're our friends!

This class is intended for children ages 8+ ...but grown-ups are welcome to join and learn about bats with us!

There are many myths about bats, and we are ready to tell you the truth about them. Are they good to have around? What would happen to our ecosystem if there were no more bats? Why do farmers like bats so much? Do they carry rabies? Do they love human hair? Are they blind? Do bats brush their teeth? Live bats do join us for this program: both microbats (our local bats) and megabats (tropical fruit bats)!

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/batty-about-bats-halloween-edition-tickets-403657238667

Info

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 ical