Batty About Bats - Halloween Edition at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Visit Second Chances Wildlife Center for a special Halloween edition of our "Batty About Bats" educational program. Meet real bats (both our local bats and tropical fruit bats) and learn about why this fascinating animal isn't spooky - they're our friends!

This class is intended for children ages 8+ ...but grown-ups are welcome to join and learn about bats with us!

There are many myths about bats, and we are ready to tell you the truth about them. Are they good to have around? What would happen to our ecosystem if there were no more bats? Why do farmers like bats so much? Do they carry rabies? Do they love human hair? Are they blind? Do bats brush their teeth? Live bats do join us for this program: both microbats (our local bats) and megabats (tropical fruit bats)!

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/batty-about-bats-halloween-edition-tickets-403657238667