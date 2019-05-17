× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Soapbox Derby

BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby

Join us for the 22nd Annual BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby on May 17th and 18th, 2019. The race will include four race divisions: Stock, Super Stock, Masters, and Super Kids. The BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby is the largest double elimination race in the world. The cost to race is $45. Children and Youth 7 - 20 years old are eligible to race. The winners of this race will represent Bowling Green, KY in Akron, Ohio for the World Championship Soap Box Derby Race.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/bb%26t-all-american-soap-box-derby/3570/