BBQ With the Big Band

Join the Somerset Big Band, and other local and regional bands for a night of great All-American Music and delicious BBQ. Gates open at 6pm, dinner at 7:15pm with the music starting about 7:30pm.

– SCC Campus, 808 Monticello St., Somerset, KY, 6pm.

For more information and tickets call 606-383-0367 or visit Facebook: Watershed Arts Alliance