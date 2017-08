BBQ With the Big Band

SCC Campus, 808 Monticello St., Somerset, KY, 6pm. Join the Somerset Big Band, Maria McNeil-jazz vocals, SHS Jazz Ensemble, SWHS Jazz Ensemble and Serendipity at the Orange Door for a night of great All-American Music and delicious BBQ.

Gates open at 6pm, dinner at 7:15pm with the music starting about 7:30pm.

For more information call 606-424-1641.