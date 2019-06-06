BCTC Theatre presents From the Bluegrass and Beyond

BCTC Theatre is thrilled to present "From the Bluegrass and Beyond," a collection of short plays by local and regional playwrights.

WILLIE NELSON AIN'T DEAD

by Darren Michael

GILBERT

by Bo List

IMAGINARY CONVERSATIONS WITH MY DAUGHTER

by Darren Michael

ALWAYS AND FOREVER

by Katie Van Zile

TIDE

by Bo List

Thursday, June 6, Friday, June 7 & Saturday, June 8 | 7:30PM

Sunday, June 9 | 2PM

StageBox Theatre | 3323 Partner Place, Ste 13

$10

For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit Bluegrass.kctcs.edu