BCTC Theatre presents From the Bluegrass and Beyond
StageBox Theatre 3323 Partner Place, Lexington, Kentucky
BCTC Theatre presents From the Bluegrass and Beyond
BCTC Theatre is thrilled to present "From the Bluegrass and Beyond," a collection of short plays by local and regional playwrights.
WILLIE NELSON AIN'T DEAD
by Darren Michael
GILBERT
by Bo List
IMAGINARY CONVERSATIONS WITH MY DAUGHTER
by Darren Michael
ALWAYS AND FOREVER
by Katie Van Zile
TIDE
by Bo List
Thursday, June 6, Friday, June 7 & Saturday, June 8 | 7:30PM
Sunday, June 9 | 2PM
StageBox Theatre | 3323 Partner Place, Ste 13
$10
For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit Bluegrass.kctcs.edu
Info
StageBox Theatre 3323 Partner Place, Lexington, Kentucky
Theater & Dance