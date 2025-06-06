Beach Party Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Pop on your best beach fit and head on over to 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for a special Beach Party Silent Disco! With pure island vibes and beach bangers for days, this is a party you don't want to miss! One channel will showcase all the best beach music you know and love, with hip hop and pop throughout the decades on the other two channels. Surf's up!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/