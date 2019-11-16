× Expand Chelsea Burrus Beastie Ball: I Love the K-90s

Join LHS as we pump up the jam and celebrate another successful year at the newly renovated Campbell House for I Love the K-90s: A Celebration of the 80s & 90s! Kick back with animal lovers while enjoying the silent auction, dinner, a totally bangin' throwback to the 80s and 90s, and the new, southern feel of The Campbell House. Finally...a reason to wear those whitewashed jeans and high top sneakers you've kept for all these years. Be there or be square cause this party is sure to be too legit!

For more information call 859-233-0044 ex 252 or visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/i-love-k-90s