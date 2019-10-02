Beatles vs. Stones at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Beatles, represented by tribute band ABBEY ROAD will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band SATISFACTION

For more information call (270) 831-9800 or visit prestoncenter.org

Theater & Dance
