× Expand La Jolla Booking Agency Beatles vs Stones

Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown - Louisville

The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Kentucky Center host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” performs at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35- $65 and may be purchased online at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 502.584.7777, and at The Kentucky Center box office at 501 W. Main in Louisville. The Bomhard Theater is located at 501 W Main, Louisville, KY 40202. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org