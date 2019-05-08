× Expand beatles vs stones Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown

Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown

The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Brown Theatre on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20-$65 and may be purchased online at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone at (502) 584-7777, and at The Kentucky Center box office at 501 W. Main in Louisville. The Brown Theatre is located at 315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org