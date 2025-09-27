× Expand Music Legends Live Music Legends Live

Beatles/Wings/Paul McCartney Tribute Concert

The Ultimate McCartney Experience pays tribute to Paul McCartney, Wings and The Beatles. The McCartney Project covers more than three decades of the most popular Beatles hits through the epic hits of Wings and more. Each song replicates the authentic, iconic sound of Paul McCartney's music. This is a fun, high-energy show from the opening song through the closing encore. It is the family-friendly show for all ages.

Leading The McCartney Project is Tony Burlingame. He has been paying tribute to Paul McCartney for years and bears an uncanny resemblance to Sir Paul. His voice, mannerisms and left-handed bass playing along with the very talented McCartney Project band delivers the ultimate McCartney experience

Songs include: Eight Days A Week, Band on the Run, Please Please Me, Lady Madonna, Hey Jude, Yesterday, Rock Show, Coming Up, Let Em In, Live and Let Die, Ob-la-di Ob-la-da, Revolution, Jet, Bluebird, Get Back and many more!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3228151-0?pid=11713

Vimeo: https://go.evvnt.com/3228151-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3228151-3?pid=11713

Date and Time:

Saturday September 27, 2025

( 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM)

Venue Details: The Redmoor Event House, 3187 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45208, United States

Category: Live Music | Rock

Price:

Reserved Seating and GA (per seat): USD 25.00

Artists : the beatles, paul mccartney,