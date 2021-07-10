Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival

to

Downtown Beattyville Beattyville, Kentucky

Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival

A one of a kind festival in Eastern Kentucky that celebrates the stories of both moonshiners and bourbon distillers. Visit downtown Beattyville, KY for a fun festival day of tastings, panel discussions, festival food, artisan booths, and live music.

For more information call (606) 464-5038 or visit beattyvillebourbonandmoonshinefest.com

Info

Downtown Beattyville Beattyville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
606-464-5038
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 ical