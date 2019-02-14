"Beautiful Bodies" by Gale Force Dance

-- February 14, 5:30 & 8:30 PM

This Valentine’s Day, see “Beautiful Bodies” presented by Gale Force Dance. Love songs, contemporary dance, and circus arts celebrate the human form and all of the love it contains. Be mesmerized by the affection and intimacy between men and women when their bodies meet in magical ways. Treat your sweetie to this decadent artistic sight, and fall a little more in love this Valentine’s Day.

Show times on February 14 are 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort, KY. Wine and beer will be available for sale, and the runtime of the program is about 80 minutes, allowing time for dinner in a downtown Frankfort restaurant before or after the show.

“Beautiful Bodies” is the first full performance of Gale Force Dance, the first professional dance performance company in Kentucky’s capital city. The mission of Gale Force Dance is to bring exceptional quality, original, and inspiring performance art to the Frankfort community. Gale Force Dance, a division of the Frankfort School of Ballet, is directed by Shannon Gale, founder and owner of the Frankfort School of Ballet, the Vibrant Life holistic healing center, and the Helpful Editor professional services. Gale Force Dance also holds a special role in providing valuable opportunities and education to FSB's pre-professional students.

Artists from throughout the Central Kentucky region bring their talents to Gale Force Dance in ballet, contemporary dance, tap dance, Broadway jazz dance, circus arts, fire eating, acro dance, and more

For tickets or more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.com