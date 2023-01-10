Beautiful Differences at Gallery 104

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Beautiful Differences at Gallery 104

January 10 - February 11

The Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOOC) kicks off the New Year with a new show, Beautiful Differences. This will be the second year for the show which incorporates all medium. It will run from January 10 – February 11 at Gallery 104 in La Grange and all pieces will be for sale unless otherwise noted. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and operated by the AAOOC, a 501C3 organization with the goal of “bringing the arts to Oldham County.” An Opening Reception will be held Thursday, January 12 at 7 p.m. at the gallery.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502.222.3822
