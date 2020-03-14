× Expand KHS Lifelong Learning Workshop

Beautiful Words: Hand-Lettering Basics

Join us for an afternoon exploring the beautiful penmanship of Kentuckians past! Participants will examine documents and artifacts in KHS collections to see how Kentuckians have used the written word to express themselves and create beautiful works of art. Then we’ll learn some basic techniques used in modern hand lettering styles. Finally, we’ll create our own works of art as we hand-letter quotations and poems by famous Kentuckians! Come join the fun! All materials will be provided, along with coffee or hot tea and cookies.

Cost: $15 per participant/$10 for KHS members

Instructor: Carol Easterly

For ages 18+, but those ages 13-17 are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

Registration and prepayment are required no later than three days before the class and space is limited. Call 502-782-8070 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Workshops begin by checking in at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/beautiful-words-hand-lettering-basics/