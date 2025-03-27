× Expand Barn Lot Theater Announcment Slides - 2 Beauty and Beast Bed and Breakfast

Ever wonder what Beauty and the Beast did in their “ever after”? They did what every couple with a giant castle and a pesky curse to break would do — open a bed and breakfast!

Stricken with a hairy curse that’s only cured with hospitality, Henri, formerly known as the Beast, agrees to help his wife Belinda run a bed and breakfast out of Beast’s — that is, Henri’s — spacious castle. But Henri’s temper is tested at every turn by the guests, including porridge superfan Goldie Locks, magic bean salesman Jack B. Stalk, highly implausible Peter Shepherd, and the mysterious Miss Bonnie Redcap. When Bonnie’s basket goes missing, Police Investigators Global Group International (PIGGI) launch a full investigation, leaving no stone unturned as they seek out who stole Bonnie Redcap’s basket and try to figure out why Peter keeps crying wolf.

Find out if Beauty and the Beast can find their true happily ever after In this silly and satirical sequel!

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org