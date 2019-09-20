× Expand BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. (SEPT 20 – 29) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. (SEPT 20 – 29)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School

Performed by students ages 9-14

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Friday, Sept 20 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Sept 21 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Sept 22 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Sept 27 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Sept 28 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Sept 29 – 2:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com