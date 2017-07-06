Beauty and the Beast

J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

A tale as old as time…The classic story of Belle, the Beast, and a castle full of enchanted friends swirls to life onstage in The Stephen Foster Drama production of Disney Beauty and the Beast! Thursday and Saturday nights, under the stars, at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

July 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29

August 3 & 5

Adult Preferred seating $25, Standard reserved $20, Child Preferred Seating $13, Standard Reserved age 6-12 $11, Children 3-5 $5.

For more information visit stephenfoster.com

J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

502-348-5971 or 800-626-1563

