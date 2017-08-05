A tale as old as time…The classic story of Belle, the Beast, and a castle full of enchanted friends swirls to life onstage in The Stephen Foster Drama production of Disney Beauty and the Beast! Under the stars, at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

July 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29

August 3 & 5

Adult Preferred seating $25, Standard reserved $20, Child Preferred Seating $13, Standard Reserved age 6-12 $11, Children 3-5 $5.

For more information visit stephenfoster.com