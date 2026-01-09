× Expand Carnegie Center Because Book Signing - 1 James B Wells and Peter Berres book discussion March 26, 5:30-7:00pm at the Carnegie Center in Lexington

Because: Book Discussion and Signing with James B. Wells and Peter Berres

James B. Wells and Peter Berres, a Vietnam War veteran, will discuss the multigenerational impacts of war in a conversation on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy. This discussion is in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day, on the following Sunday. The focal point of their conversation will be James's search for the truth and meaning behind his father's still CIA-classified death in Vietnam in 1965. This search is detailed in his investigative memoir, Because: A CIA Coverup and a Son's Odyssey to Find the Father He Never Knew.

carnegiecenterlex.org/event/because-book-discussion-and-signing-with-james-b-wells-and-peter-berres

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org