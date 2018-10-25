Becky Shaw Dinner Preview

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the edgy new comedy, BECKY SHAW. This Dinner Preview will be catered by a local restaurant one night only. Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM, followed by the play. BECKY SHAW, by Gina Gionfriddo, is a fresh and challenging story that asks what we owe "the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep". It features strong language and mature themes. It is not recommended for children.

Tickets to the Dinner Preview are $30.00 in advance. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door. 

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

