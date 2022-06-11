× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY HoneyBear Farms KY

Bee Colony Stressors, Biological and Beekeeper Induced Workshop

Come learn with John Benham, EAS Master Beekeeper!

The obstacles and stressors that honey bees face in today’s world disrupt colony dynamics and sometimes destroy the cohesiveness they need to survive and flourish. Come learn about how to save your hive from the most common stressors.

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/17196/t/tickets