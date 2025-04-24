× Expand Beech Bash in the Bluegrass Beech Bash in the Bluegrass

Do you own a Beechcraft plane? Then mark your calendars for April 24th-27th in Madisonville, KY! This event is geared toward pilots and aviators and features renowned industry speakers, good food, and a great time!

Location: Madisonville Regional Airport in Madisonville, Ky. 2I0 (Two India Zero)

Beech Bash in the Bluegrass

This perfectly central location has a wonderful facility boasting a 6051ft paved and well-lit runway with great approaches. Late April is typically known to have beautiful weather in Western Kentucky conducive to outdoor activities. Come to this event with the expectation of having a great time and enjoying the company of fellow Beechcraft and Bonanza owners. Additionally, we will have some of the biggest names in general aviation sharing their knowledge with our group.

Guest Speakers: Scott Perdue (Flywire), Martin Pauly (Aviation YouTuber), Thomas P. Turner (Executive Director at ABS ASF), Zac Noble (CFI), Sean Smith (FAA), Jay Apt (Astronaut) Dr Chris Dunn AME.

Additional Meet & Greet Speakers: Mayor Kevin Cotton, Susan Delgado (ABS President), Mark B. Carter (Commissioner at KYTC), Mark Baker & Darren Pleasance (past & present presidents AOPA)

Hotel discounts have been arranged for Beech Bash Attendees at Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn.

For more information call (270) 821-3453 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com